Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Net profit at Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil’s largest for-profit college operator, rose 14.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 644.9 million reais ($203.1 million), beating analyst expectations.

In a securities filing, Kroton said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.7 percent to 700.2 million reais, above the average forecast of 633.7 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.