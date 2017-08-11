INTERVIEW-Krungthai Card sticks with 2017 profit goal ahead of new rules

* 2017 profit target kept at 10 pct vs 25 pct rise in H1

* Says revenue, new clients to be affected by c.bank's new rules

* Says to miss credit card spending target this year

By Satawasin Staporncharnchai

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Krungthai Card Pcl, Thailand's second-largest credit card company, will stick to its 2017 profit growth target of 10 percent, despite a strong first half, because tighter regulation will hit revenues, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

The Bank of Thailand said last month it would lower credit lines for new credit cards and cut their interest rate ceilings to 18 percent from 20 percent, effective from Sept. 1.

These are part of efforts to tackle high levels of household debt in the country, which has reached nearly 80 percent of Thailand's GDP.

"We are sticking by our profit growth target of 10 percent as there will be new rules coming," Chief Financial Officer Chutidej Chayuti told Reuters in an interview.

"We are not sure how big the impact would be, but interest rates will fall 2 percentage points ... and our marketing expenses will also be higher in the second half," he said.

The new rules are likely to affect new card applicants amid already weak consumer sentiment, meaning that KTC will miss its target of 400,000 new credit cards this year, Chutidej said.

"Existing customers will not be affected, but growth in our new portfolio will be slower," he said.

Under the rules, new credit-card holders can no longer automatically get credit limits of up to five times their monthly incomes. Only individuals earning at least 50,000 baht ($1,504.66) a month can do this.

KTC expects to miss its target of 15 percent growth in spending on its credit cards this year, Chutidej said, adding that such spending rose 6.8 percent in the first half of 2017 year-on-year.

In the January-June period, KTC's net profit rose 25 percent from a year earlier to 1.52 billion baht, or earnings per share (EPS) of 5.89 baht.

Analysts say they expect EPS to drop 10.8-10.9 percent in 2018 and 2019 because of slow credit growth.

KTC shares have fallen by 16 percent since the central bank said in June it was finalising credit card rules. ($1 = 33.23 baht) (Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jane Merriman)