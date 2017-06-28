FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Swedish digital healthcare start-up KRY raises $22.6 mln for expansion
June 28, 2017 / 1:42 PM / a month ago

Swedish digital healthcare start-up KRY raises $22.6 mln for expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Swedish digital health start-up KRY has raised 20 million euros ($22.67 million) from investors to fund further expansion in Europe, it said on Thursday.

Stockholm-based KRY, which provides video-based doctors appointments and is available in Sweden, Norway and Spain, said the money would help it grow in existing markets and expand into others.

KRY raised 6.1 million euros in seed capital in autumn last year.

The funding round was led by global venture capital firm Accel with participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Creandum, and Project A.

$1 = 0.8821 euros Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Susan Thomas

