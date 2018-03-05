Kuwait Stock Exchange preparing for IPO in first quarter of 2019 - CEO

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Stock Exchange is getting ready for an initial public offering of its shares which could take place in the first quarter of 2019, the bourse chief executive said.

About two to three major IPOs are expected to occur in the Kuwaiti market this year and at the beginning of next year, Khaled AbdulRazzaq AlKhaled, CEO of Boursa Kuwait said at a conference in Dubai.

Last month Kuwait hired Tri International Consulting Group (TICG) to advise on the initial public offer of shares in the operator of its stock exchange, its capital markets regulator said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Katie Paul, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)