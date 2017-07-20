FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
Kuwait orders Iranian embassy to reduce staff, close offices- agency
July 20, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 15 days ago

Kuwait orders Iranian embassy to reduce staff, close offices- agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait told the Iranian embassy on Thursday to reduce its staff in the Gulf state and close down some of its technical offices following a court ruling last year that implicated some Iranians in a spying case, state news agency KUNA reported.

The agency, citing a foreign ministry source, said Kuwait also decided to freeze any activities involving joint committees between the two countries following the ruling by Kuwait's top court in a case known as the "Abdali cell". (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

