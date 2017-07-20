CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Kuwait orders Iran envoy to leave within 45 days - Iran's ISNA news agency

(Corrects to show that agency saying time period is 45 days not 48)

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait ordered the Iranian ambassador on Thursday to leave the country within 45 days, Iran's ISNA news agency reported, in an escalating row following a court case which implicated "Iranian parties" in a spy cell.

"Under the pressure of Saudi interventionist policies, and the baseless accusation of Iranian interference ... Kuwait has announced that ... Alireza Enayati, the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, must leave within 45 days," the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) said. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones)