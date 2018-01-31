FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 6:31 AM / 2 days ago

Kuwait's KPC says crude oil production capacity to reach 4.75 mln barrels a day in 2040

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it aimed to reach crude oil production capacity of 4.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2040.

Chief Executive Officer Nizar al-Adsani also said refining capacity was expected to grow to 2 million bpd by 2035.

KPC is expected to spend $114 billion in capital expenditure over the next five years and an additional $394 billion beyond that to 2040, he said. (Reporting By Ahmed Haggagy; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

