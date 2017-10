Oct 25 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corp of America Holdings reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its diagnostic services, even as costs rose.

Net earnings attributable to LabCorp rose to $180.6 million, or $1.74 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $179.5 million, or $1.71 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue rose 10 percent to $2.66 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)