Bookmaker GVC in talks to buy Ladbrokes for $5.2 bln

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bookmaker GVC Holdings has offered to buy Ladbrokes Coral for around 3.9 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) to create an online global betting giant that brings together some of the biggest brands in the industry.

In a joint statement the two groups said they were in detailed talks over a deal that would give Ladbrokes Coral shareholders around 46.5 percent of the combined group, with GVC shareholders holding the rest. ($1 = 0.7478 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)