FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French prosecutors call for ex-LafargeHolcim CEO to be placed under investigation
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
December 7, 2017 / 5:15 PM / a day ago

French prosecutors call for ex-LafargeHolcim CEO to be placed under investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French prosecutors called for the former chief executive of Franco-Swiss cement group LafargeHolcim, Eric Olsen, to be placed under formal investigation as part of an inquiry into the group’s activities in Syria, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Prosecutors launched an investigation in June into the company’s operations and its possible “financing of a terrorist enterprise”.

The inquiry relates to allegations that payments were made to banned groups. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.