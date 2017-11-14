FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police search Lafarge in Paris as part of Syria investigation
#Swiss Market Report
November 14, 2017

Police search Lafarge in Paris as part of Syria investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim said on Tuesday that French police had searched its Paris offices, as part of an ongoing inquiry into the construction company’s Syrian business.

“LafargeHolcim confirms that the French police visited our premises in Paris. LafargeHolcim is fully cooperating with the authorities, but cannot comment further as this is an ongoing investigation,” said a company spokeswoman.

Earlier this year, France launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of LafargeHolcim, with the probe investigating the possible “financing of terrorist enterprise”.

In April, LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen quit after the company admitted it had paid armed groups to keep a factory operating in war-ravaged Syria.

The opening of the initial judicial inquiry does not necessarily mean that any person or the company will be brought to trial. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

