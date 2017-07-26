FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 9 days ago

REFILE-LafargeHolcim Q2 profit beats forecasts, new CEO to join early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix first name of new CEO in third paragraph to Jan instead of Jens)

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim posted slightly better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday as the world's biggest cement maker sought to put a scandal over payments to armed groups in Syria behind it.

The Franco-Swiss company reported adjusted operating profit of 1.735 billion Swiss francs ($1.82 billion) for the three months ended June 30, slightly ahead of the average estimate of 1.714 billion Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.

The company said it was also bringing forward the appointment of Jan Jenisch as chief executive to Sept. 1. The former boss of high-flying Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika had been due to take the reins from Oct. 16. ($1 = 0.9530 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

