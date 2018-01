Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil rig builder Lamprell PLC said on Wednesday it expects full-year revenue to be at the lower end of its guidance range due to losses at its East Anglia One offshore windfarm project (EA1 project).

Total losses on the EA1 project would amount to about $80 million and Lamprell expects its revenue for 2017 to be at the lower limit of its forecast range of $370 million to $390 million, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)