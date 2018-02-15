Insurer Lancashire warns of tough year ahead, swings to loss

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd forecast that 2018 would be another challenging year for the industry, and swung to a full-year loss as it weathered the costliest year ever for insurers and reinsurers due to natural catastrophes.

The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, reported a pretax loss of $72.9 million for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2017. It had reported a pretax profit of $150.4 million a year ago.

The insurer’s gross written premiums fell about 6.7 percent to $591.6 million in the period, and its combined ratio deteriorated to 124.9 percent from 76.5 percent last year.

“I expect 2018 to be another challenging year for our industry, but I am confident... that the Lancashire Group has the appropriate business model, talent and access to capital to maximise underwriting opportunities to benefit our shareholders,” CEO Alex Maloney said.