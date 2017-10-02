MOVES-Lancashire County Council creates director of investments role

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Local Pensions Partnership’s (LPP) co-chief investment officer, Mike Jensen, is to join Lancashire County Council (LCC) in the new position of director of investments.

Jensen will direct investment expertise to the Council’s Treasury management resource, including developing and implementing a strategy covering both investment and borrowing.

He has been co-CIO at LPP since its inception in 2016 and will continue to be associated with LPP in an independent advisory capacity. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)