LKK to buy "Walkie Talkie" building for 1.28 bln pounds

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's largest listed property developer, Land Securities Group Plc, said on Thursday that it has sold its "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper to LKK Health Products Group Ltd for 1.28 billion pounds.

"Walkie Talkie" was developed as a joint venture between Land Securities and Canary Wharf Group in 2010.

The developer said it will receive 641 million pounds from the sale and will return 475 million pounds to shareholders. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)