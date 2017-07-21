Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Sfr/share, overall market value 2.3 bln Sfr

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 78 Swiss francs per share, giving it a market capitalization of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion).

This priced the stock sale towards the upper end of its 70-82 franc target range and made it the biggest Swiss IPO since Petroplus in 2006.

Trading of the new shares on the Swiss stock exchange will begin on Friday.