FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Laredo and Energy & Minerals to sell pipeline unit for $1.83 bln
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 2, 2017 / 12:28 PM / in 17 days

Laredo and Energy & Minerals to sell pipeline unit for $1.83 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Laredo Petroleum and private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group said they would sell their jointly-owned pipeline unit to Global Infrastructure Partners for about $1.83 billion.

The pipeline unit, Medallion Gathering & Processing LLC, is the largest privately-held crude oil transportation systems in the Midland basin of West Texas, with over 800 miles of pipeline. (bit.ly/2fCsC0k)

Energy & Minerals Group owns 51 percent and Laredo Petroleum 49 percent in Medallion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.