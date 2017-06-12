FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MOVES-LaSalle Investment names Brad Gries head of U.S. acquisitions
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 12, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-LaSalle Investment names Brad Gries head of U.S. acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Real estate investment manager LaSalle Investment Management appointed Brad Gries as head of U.S. acquisitions, effective Aug. 18.

Gries, who joins from Deutsche Asset Management, will oversee a team of 20 professionals responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and executing new investments across the United States, LaSalle Investment said.

He will be based in the Chicago global headquarters and report to LaSalle Americas Chief Executive Officer Jason Kern, the company said.

LaSalle Investment is owned by real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.