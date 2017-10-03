FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in 16 days

LATAM Airlines says Brazil watchdog approves JBA with American

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest carrier, said on Tuesday that Brazil’s antitrust authority Cade had approved its joint business agreement (JBA) with American Airlines Group Inc without restrictions.

LATAM said its agreement with American Airlines, and a similar accord with British Airways parent IAG, had now been approved by authorities in Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil. Chile has yet to give its approval. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

