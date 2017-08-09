FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
RPT-REUTERS SUMMIT-Mexico's Pemex seeks oil projects in Americas -exploration chief
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 9, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 4 days ago

RPT-REUTERS SUMMIT-Mexico's Pemex seeks oil projects in Americas -exploration chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional customers with no change to text)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's Pemex is looking for oil exploration projects in the United States, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina to diversify its portfolio after a long-waited energy reform, a top executive from the state-run company said on Wednesday.

The company, which has faced strong budget cuts in recent years affecting its main activities, is in talks with Mexico's oil regulators to get a two-year extension for reaching the minimum investment required to develop more than 100 domestic blocks assigned in 2014 as part of the reform. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.