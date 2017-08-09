RPT-REUTERS SUMMIT-Mexico's Pemex seeks oil projects in Americas -exploration chief

(Repeats to additional customers with no change to text)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex is looking for oil exploration projects in the United States, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina to diversify its portfolio after a long-waited energy reform, a top executive from the state-run company said on Wednesday.

The company, which has faced strong budget cuts in recent years affecting its main activities, is in talks with Mexico’s oil regulators to get a two-year extension for reaching the minimum investment required to develop more than 100 domestic blocks assigned in 2014 as part of the reform. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Bill Trott)