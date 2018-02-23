RPT-INTERVIEW-Latvia's ABLV says it can survive as smaller bank, should not be shut

(Repeats Thursday story without changes)

RIGA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Latvia’s third-largest bank ABLV could have a future, albeit as a far smaller business, one of the group’s top executives told Reuters, appealing for the bank not to be wound down.

“We believe that the bank has a future, on the basis of a substantially reduced business,” Vadims Reinfelds, deputy chief executive, told Reuters in an interview.

“What we are looking for here is a medium-term or even longer-term solution. If that is not possible, then resolution is the alternative,” he said, referring to a possible winding-down.

“The business can be restructured without resolution,” Reinfelds said. He said the bank was “systemic”, meaning that it was so important for Latvia’s financial system that its problems could spill over to affect others. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)