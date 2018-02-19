FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Latvian central bank not affected by detention of governor - Centeno

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The head of the Eurogroup said on Monday the Latvian central bank had not been affected by the detention of its governor Ilmars Rimsevics.

“We were informed that the performance of the central bank in Latvia is not affected,” Mario Centeno told a news conference after a monthly meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“I want to stress that at this stage this is a domestic issue,” Centeno added.

Earlier on Monday Latvia’s anti-corruption agency released Rimsevics from custody after detaining him under the accusation of having solicited a bribe. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

