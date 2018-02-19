FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 11:52 AM / a day ago

Latvian anti-corruption unit says c.bank chief held over bribe demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Latvia’s anti-corruption authority said on Monday it had detained central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics over the weekend for demanding a bribe.

“The criminal procedure is about demanding a bribe of no less than 100,000 euros,” Jekabs Straume, the head of Latvia’s Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau told reporters at a news conference.

Separately on Monday, the European Central Bank stopped all payments by ABLV Bank, Latvia’s third biggest lender, over liquidity concerns after the U.S. Treasury accused it of money laundering.

Straume said the U.S. allegations do “not relate to this criminal procedure (detention) in any way at the moment”. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

