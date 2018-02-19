EU's Moscovici: no comment on Latvia bank, c.banker, EU always condemns money laundering

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said he had no comment specifically on the accusations of money laundering against Latvia’s ABLV Bank but said that in general the EU always condemned money laundering.

Asked to comment on the detention of the Latvia’s central bank governor by police and the European Central Banks decision stop all payments by ABLV Bank, Latvia’s third biggest lender, on facing accusations of money laundering, Moscovici said:

“No comment to make about that,” he said on entering monthly talks of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

“Of course we condemn everything that looks like money laundering or tax evasion especially when who could have done that have important functions,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)