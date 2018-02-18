FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 1:35 PM / a day ago

Latvian finance minister says central bank chief should step down during investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latvia’s central bank Governor Ilmars Rimsevics should step down while he is under investigation by the country’s anti-corruption agency, its finance minister said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said earlier on Sunday that Rimsevics, who is a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, had been detained by the anti-corruption agency.

“Given that the governor of the central bank is a symbol for every country, I think that it would be sensible at this moment that Mr. Rimsevics, at least during the investigation, steps down,” Reizniece-Ozola told a press conference, without offering any details as to why the governor was detained or what he was being investigated for.

The governor’s home and office were searched on Friday, Latvian media reported. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis, writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Susan Fenton)

