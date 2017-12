NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday it will launch a new television service in 2018 and acquire television technology company Layer3 TV Inc for an undisclosed amount as part of its plans. Layer3 TV delivers a product that integrates television, online video content and social media and is available in five cities across the United States, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier said. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)