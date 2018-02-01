FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

Lazard swings to loss on one-time tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd reported its first quarterly loss in five years on Thursday, hurt in part by a one-time charge of $420 million related to the new U.S. tax laws.

Net loss attributable to the company was $83.6 million, or 70 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $128 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. reut.rs/2nxaFnK

Provision for income taxes rose to $441.5 million for the fourth quarter from $27.9 million a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $148.1 million or $1.12 per share.

Total revenue fell to $692.3 million from $705.8 million. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
