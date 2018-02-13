LeasePlan posts 9.7 pct rise in FY 2017 net profit; still weighs IPO

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - LeasePlan, one of the world’s largest car leasing companies, on Tuesday reported a 9.7 percent rise in 2017 net profit at 467 million euros ($575 million), as both income and margins improved.

LeasePlan, sold by Volkswagen in 2015 to a group of investors led by TDR Capital and Dutch pension fund PGGM, reiterated that it was “weighing strategic options”, including a possible initial public offering of shares. ($1 = 0.8119 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)