BEIRUT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi recorded an 8 percent rise in consolidated net profit in the first nine months of 2017, reaching $437 million, it said on Thursday.

Excluding discontinued operations, profit was $341 million.

To the end of September, lending totalled $17.2 billion, assets stood at $44.7 billion and customer deposits were $35.7 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by David Evans)