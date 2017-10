BEIRUT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s parliament approved the first state budget in 12 years on Thursday, a vital step towards reforming the fragile economy and preventing rising debt spinning out of control.

Successive governments have failed to pass annual budgets due to a string of political crises since the 2005 assassination of former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Janet Lawrence)