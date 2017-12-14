FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon expects oil, gas exploration to start at beginning of 2019- minister
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 14, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Lebanon expects oil, gas exploration to start at beginning of 2019- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon expects exploratory drilling for offshore oil and gas to start at the beginning of 2019, Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said on Thursday.

Abi Khalil spoke to reporters after a cabinet session which approved a bid by a consortium made up of France’s Total , Italy’s ENI and Russia’s Novatek for exploration and production rights in two blocks, in the country’s first oil and gas offshore licensing round. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Laila Bassam; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.