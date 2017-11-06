FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon bonds fall, CDS jump after surprise PM resignation
November 6, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in 20 hours

Lebanon bonds fall, CDS jump after surprise PM resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Lebanese dollar bonds fell across the curve and credit default swaps jumped on Monday, after Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s surprise resignation over the weekend threw the country into a fresh political crisis.

The 2022 bond fell 2.750 cents to trade at 96.950 cents - its lowest level since the start of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Insuring exposure to Lebanese debt hit its most costly since early January too, with Lebanon 5-year credit default swaps up 10 bps from Friday’s close to 479 bps according to IHS Markit. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

