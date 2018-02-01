Lebanon using diplomacy to counter Israel over offshore energy tender - president

BEIRUT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday Beirut was using “diplomatic means” to counter Israel’s stance regarding an offshore energy block in disputed territory on the countries’ maritime border.

On Wednesday Israel described as “very provocative” Lebanon’s first offshore oil and gas exploration tender and said it would be a mistake for international firms to participate.

Aoun made the statement on his official Twitter account. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Gareth Jones)