February 19, 2018 / 10:34 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Lebanon army will confront any potential 'Israeli aggression' -chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s army will use use every available means to confront any potential “Israeli aggression” no matter the cost, its commander said on Monday.

“I affirm again our categorical rejection of the Israeli enemy infringing on Lebanon’s sovereignty and its sacred right to exploit all its economic resources,” the Lebanese army quoted General Joseph Aoun as saying on Twitter. “The army will not spare any method available to confront any Israeli aggression, whatever that costs.”

U.S. diplomats have mediated recently between the two countries after a surge in tensions over a border wall which Israel is building and over Lebanon’s decision to explore for offshore energy near disputed waters. (Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by G Crosse)

