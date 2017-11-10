FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jumblatt: Lebanon does not deserve Saudi accusations of war
November 10, 2017 / 12:33 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Jumblatt: Lebanon does not deserve Saudi accusations of war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Leading Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt said on Friday his country did not deserve to be accused of declaring war against Saudi Arabia, saying it was “really sad” that Riyadh had made such a statement after decades of friendship.

“We do not deserve, as Lebanese, such accusations,” Jumblatt told Reuters by telephone. “For decades, we’ve been friends.”

Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan earlier this week accused the Lebanese government of declaring war on Saudi Arabia, lumping Lebanon together with the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah as a hostile party. (Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)

