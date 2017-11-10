Jumblatt: Lebanon does not deserve Saudi accusations of war

BEIRUT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Leading Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt said on Friday his country did not deserve to be accused of declaring war against Saudi Arabia, saying it was “really sad” that Riyadh had made such a statement after decades of friendship.

“We do not deserve, as Lebanese, such accusations,” Jumblatt told Reuters by telephone. “For decades, we’ve been friends.”

Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan earlier this week accused the Lebanese government of declaring war on Saudi Arabia, lumping Lebanon together with the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah as a hostile party. (Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)