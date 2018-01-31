FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:51 PM / a day ago

Lebanon's Berri says government work might stumble over tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday government work might stumble because of political tension, al-Manar TV reported, a reference to a row involving President Michel Aoun’s son-in-law.

A political standoff between Berri and Aoun escalated this week when Aoun’s son-in-law, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, was caught on camera calling Berri “a thug”, leading to protests in Beirut and gunfire in one part of the city.

Berri, a Shi‘ite, said on Wednesday he wanted Bassil to apologise “to the Lebanese” for the remark. Bassil, a Maronite Christian, had expressed regret for the remark in comments to a Lebanese newspaper on Monday, but this has done little to contain anger in Berri’s camp. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Tom Perry and Peter Graff)

