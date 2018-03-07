FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Breaking City News
March 7, 2018 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

Legal & General FY operating profit beats forecast, up 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General reported an above-forecast 32 percent rise in 2017 operating profit of 2.1 billion pounds ($2.92 billion), it said on Wednesday, helped by reserve releases related to changing longevity expectations.

Analysts in a company-supplied consensus poll had forecast operating profit of 1.9 billion pounds. The results included a mortality release of 332 million pounds, L&G said in a statement.

Net release from continuing operations - or net cash generated - rose 9 percent to 1.35 billion pounds.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the largest investors in the UK stock market, saw assets under management rise 10 percent to 983 billion pounds.

L&G said it would pay a total dividend of 15.35 pence per share, up 7 percent and against a forecast 15.31 pence. ($1 = 0.7196 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.