FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 20, 2018 / 9:46 PM / a day ago

Australia's LendLease half-year profit rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian developer LendLease Group on Wednesday reported a 8 percent rise in half-year profit underpinned by strong performance in its development and investment segments.

The company said net profit rose to A$425.6 million ($335.37 million) compared with A$394.8 million a year ago. That beat an expectation of A$343.3 million according to three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared an interim dividend of A$0.34 per share, up slightly from A$0.33 last year. ($1 = 1.2690 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook/Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.