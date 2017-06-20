FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 20, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second graph to say net income "fell", not "rose")

June 20 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.

Net income attributable to Lennar fell to $213.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $218.5 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included acquisition-related expenses which impacted Lennar's margins.

Total revenue rose to $3.26 billion from $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.