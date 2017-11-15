FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lenzing 9-month core profit up 24 pct y/y on higher prices
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 6:40 AM / a day ago

Lenzing 9-month core profit up 24 pct y/y on higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Austrian fibre maker Lenzing’s nine-month core profit was up by around a quarter compared with last year at 397.1 million euros ($468.18 million), mainly on the back of higher prices, it said on Wednesday.

The company said it expected its operating result this year to be significantly better than 2016. As for next year, Lenzing said high demand is set to continue, but supply of viscose and cotton is expected to rise, resulting in a tougher market for standard viscose.

Core profit is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

$1 = 0.8482 euros Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.