LG Display says 2017 operating profit up 88 pct on year to $2.3 bln

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its annual operating profit for 2017 reached 2.5 trillion won ($2.34 billion), up 88 percent from the previous year.

The increase was due to rising prices for large liquid crystal display (LCD) panels during the first half of the year as well as a more diversified product lineup, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

The Apple supplier said its 2017 sales reached 27.8 trillion won, up 4.9 percent from the previous year. ($1 = 1,068.4800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Brown)