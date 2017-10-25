FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display says Q3 operating profit rose on year to $519 mln
October 25, 2017 / 12:04 AM / in a day

LG Display says Q3 operating profit rose on year to $519 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said third-quarter operating profit surged 81 percent from a year earlier on the back of a recovery in panel prices.

Operating profit for July-September came in at 586 billion won ($519 million), up from 323 billion won in the same period a year ago and above an average 567 billion won forecast drawn from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 7 trillion won. ($1 = 1,129.5500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
