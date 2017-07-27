FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
S.Korea's LG Electronics books 14 pct Q2 profit rise, held back by mobiles
July 27, 2017

S.Korea's LG Electronics books 14 pct Q2 profit rise, held back by mobiles

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday second-quarter operating profit rose 13.6 percent from a year earlier, as continued losses in the mobile division offset profits in its television set and appliances businesses.

LG said April-June profit was 664 billion won ($597 million), in line with its estimate earlier in July. Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 14.6 trillion won, also in line with the company's previous estimate. ($1 = 1,111.8600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

