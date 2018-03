March 5 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management Holdings Limited (LGIMH) appointed Kathleen Gallagher as non-executive director.

Gallagher would continue to remain as a board member of Legal & General Investment Management America’s (LGIMA).

Previously, Gallagher was chief investment officer at Ford Motor Company where she was responsible for investing $66 billion in global retirement assets. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)