Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lincoln Financial Group said on Friday it would acquire Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston for around $3.3 billion from Liberty Mutual.

The deal, which will be financed with cash and debt, is expected to be accretive to the Lincoln's earnings per share in 2019. reut.rs/2mR0Ro5

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018, Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Financial said.