July 5, 2017 / 8:00 PM / a month ago

Libya's eastern commander says controls Benghazi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 5 (Reuters) - Libya's eastern force commander Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) had defeated rival armed groups in Benghazi after a three-year campaign for control of Libya's second city.

"Your armed forces declare to you the liberation of Benghazi from terrorism, a full liberation and a victory of dignity against terrorism," Haftar said, wearing a white uniform in a televised speech.

Fighting over Benghazi between Haftar's forces against an array of Islamist militants and other fighters was part of a broader conflict among rival factions since the North African state slipped into chaos following the 2011 fall of strongman Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey)

