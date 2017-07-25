FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 10 days ago

Libya's PM, eastern commander set to commit to ceasefire, election - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CELLE-SAINT-CLOUD, France, July 25 (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the divided country's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar are set to agree to a conditional ceasefire and to work towards elections, according to a draft statement emailed by French President Emmanuel Macron's office.

The two men, who are due to meet Macron in the afternoon, agreed to commit to use force only for counter-terrorism, according to the statement, which the Elysee later said had been sent prematurely and was only a working document.

They are set to commit to working for elections as soon as possible from July 25 under U.N. supervision. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Additional reporting by Patrick Markey; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

