Libya's al-Serraj, Haftar commit to ceasefire at talks in France

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the divided country's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday committed to a conditional ceasefire and to elections in a joint declaration after talks near Paris.

"We commit to a ceasefire and to refrain from any use of armed force for any purpose that does not strictly constitute counter-terrorism," the rival leaders said after talks hosted by new French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The cause of peace has made a lot of progress today," Macron told reporters after al-Serraj and Haftar shook hands, smiling, in front of cameras. "The Mediterranean (region) needs this peace." (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Patrick Markey)